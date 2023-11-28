Tune Protect, Thai telco team up to offer True Tourist SIM

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Tune Protect Group, a digital lifestyle insurer, is collaborating with True 5G (True Corporation Plc), the fastest growing digital telecom provider in Thailand, through associate company Tune Protect Thailand (Tune Insurance Plc) to offer True Tourist SIM.

Available now until Jan 31, 2024, True Tourist SIM is not just a SIM card – it is a holistic solution that merges high-speed connectivity with comprehensive travel insurance coverage.

Tune Protect Group CEO Rohit Nambiar said, “We are constantly working on widening our partner base in the lifestyle sphere to not only offer insurance propositions to our customers, but also embedding it into our partners’ offerings for their customers. This collaboration is a great example of being present on platforms where the consumers are already on so that we can deliver our services seamlessly to them, and in this case, travel insurance for tourists entering Thailand.”

Travellers will now have access to an integrated digital technology innovation that allows them to travel confidently with True Tourist SIM. This innovative offering combines the high-speed and uninterrupted mobile communication of True 5G’s network with a range of travel insurance benefits that encompasses coverage for accidents, injuries, illnesses, trip cancellations, flight delays, loss of belongings, and 24-hour emergency assistance services.

True Corporation chief marketing officer Tanaphon Manavutiveth said, “In response to the Thai government’s call to stimulate the Thai economy through tourism initiatives, we embarked on this partnership with Tune Protect to cater to the needs of the growing number of tourists entering the country.

“By combining both our strengths, travellers will be able to enjoy their trips better with our high-speed network connectivity coupled with Tune Protect’s travel protection for a worry-free travel experience. Our customers’ safety is a top priority, and this is our way of warmly welcoming tourists into Thailand.”