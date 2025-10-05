King, Queen extend Mother’s Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, conveyed their heartfelt Mother’s Day greetings to all women who bear the title of ‘mother’.

Today, Their Majesties extended their greetings through a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page. The King also conveyed a special Mother’s Day wish to the Queen in the same post.

Sultan Ibrahim said that appreciating a mother’s sacrifices should not be limited to a specific day or occasion, as her role is highly honoured in Islam.

“The Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasise the importance of honouring one’s mother, as paradise lies beneath her feet,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim added that he is deeply grateful to Allah for blessing him with a loving wife who has shown immense care and dedication in raising their children.

His Majesty also offered prayers for his late mother, Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah and the late Raja Perempuan Muzwin.

Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May every year.