BFood unit signs MoU with BlueMon Group to bring Krispy Kreme to Mongolia

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food International Sdn Bhd (BFI), a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood), has taken another step forward in its global growth strategy by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mongolia-based BlueMon Group.

Thepartnership sets the stage for the highly anticipated arrival of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Mongolia, marking the brand’s entry into a dynamic and fast-evolving consumer market.

Krispy Kreme has a strong presence across key regions including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, with a growing global footprint.

The collaboration brings together BFI’s expertise in building international food and beverage brands and BlueMon Group’s local market strength. With their partnership, both companies aim to introduce the globally recognised Krispy Kreme taste, known for its signature Original Glazed doughnuts and warm, welcoming store environment to Mongolian consumers.

The first Krispy Kreme outlet in Mongolia is expected to launch in the near future, with details to be disclosed soon.

As Mongolia continues to diversify its economy and invest in modern urban and retail infrastructure, this expansion is well-timed with the nation’s growth trajectory. The entry of a global brand such as Krispy Kreme aligns with rising consumer demand and supports the country’s broader vision of transforming Ulaanbaatar into a thriving metropolitan hub.

BFood group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays said, “We are pleased to join forces with BlueMon Group to expand Krispy Kreme’s presence into Mongolia. Mongolia presents a promising market with a rising appetite for quality food experiences and we believe Krispy Kreme’s iconic offerings and strong brand equity will resonate deeply with consumers there.

“Together, we are committed to delivering a world-class experience that aligns with the evolving tastes and aspirations of the Mongolian market.”

BlueMon Group chairman and president, Sanjjav Tseveen-Ochir said the MoU represents a key step in their ambition to elevate Mongolia’s consumer landscape with globally respected brands.

“As the country continues to embrace modern dining and lifestyle trends, we believe Krispy Kreme’s iconic appeal and quality offerings will strongly resonate with Mongolian consumers. Our partnership with BFI reflects a long-term commitment to shaping the future of retail and food culture in Mongolia.”

The expansion builds on BFood’s momentum in broadening its international footprint, following recent ventures across Asean, the Nordic region and the Middle East.