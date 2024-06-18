Tusas plans to expand operations in Malaysia in big way

CYBERJAYA: Turkish Aerospace Malaysia (Tusas) plans to expand manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia, potentially developing entire aircraft within the country.

CEO Mohd Shahiman Sulaiman said this will involve transferring technology, setting up manufacturing facilities and increasing local content in production.

“We want to grow big, big time. If possible, we want to do the whole aircraft here in Malaysia. Normally, in a customer relationship, someone buys, someone gets a product. What we are offering is more. We are offering beyond conventional customer relationships,” he told SunBiz in an interview.

He said the local aerospace ecosystem is expected to benefit from these developments.

Increased exports and technological advancements will have a positive economic impact on Malaysia, he added.

“This initiative is an important step in our commitment to enhancing the Malaysian aerospace sector and building a self-sustaining ecosystem,” he said.

He said Tusas intends to employ 500 designers in Malaysia by 2028, up from over 100 currently.

“If we grow organically, that’s the number. But if we expand into a regional aerospace production center or hub, then the numbers will be in the thousands, easily in the thousands,” he said.

Mohd Shahiman also mentioned collaborations with local government agencies, universities, and business-to-business approach.

“We work closely with Mida and some other agencies. They have been helping us sustain in certain areas. Many agencies are stepping in to offer additional support to aid our growth.

“We partner with 10 universities for talent development, enrolling students annually across all four years of study. Each July, we send two groups of 30 students to our Ankara headquarters for industrial training, covering all expenses except for their flight tickets,” he said.

Mohd Shahiman shared that Tusas in the Malaysian market focuses primarily on avionics and aircraft structures.

“We design, manufacture, and assemble avionics, which are then send back to Ankara for further integration and distribution into new aircraft destined for global markets,” he said.