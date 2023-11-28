Use AI to address shortage of cybersecurity experts, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Artificial intelligence (AI) technology can be utilised to address the shortage of cybersecurity experts in Malaysia, according to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the country needs around 27,000 cybersecurity experts by end of 2025 and currently, the number stands at about 15,000.

“So we lack 12,000 more ... I believe that with effort, including the establishment of a Cyber Security Center of Excellence with Blackberry (which is expected to commence) in the first quarter next year, can help towards increasing the number of experts in cybersecurity,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s inaugural Planet Cyber 2023 today.

“At the same time, there are several methods including applications that use AI to help with the firewall aspect.

“But basically we still need experts, for example an organisation needs to create a position known as CISO (chief information security officer) and this is important to handle and coordinate aspects of cybersecurity in a firm,“ said Fahmi.

He added that the government is also engaging with higher education institutions to address the shortage.

“If we look carefully, particularly in public universities (IPTA) and private universities (IPTS), the cohort numbers which are able to be a part of the target is still small,” he said.

At the same time, Fahmi urged the private sector to work together with the IPTA and IPTS to focus in advancing the area of cybersecurity in the country, in line with the government’s aim to develop cybersecurity in Malaysia.

Touching on the share subscription agreements (SSA) with mobile network operators (MNO) and Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), he expressed hope that it was nearing finalisation and expects it to be inked in the near future.

“We have one or two final questions that the MNO have raised. I met with them last Friday. We have shared the draft of the SSA on Monday and I think we're finalising one or two details today. I hope to be able to ink the agreement very soon,” said Fahmi.

He explained that once Malaysia has reached 80% of 5G network coverage, the government will announce the formation of a second entity – Entity B – with DNB.