MMEA disposes of RM67,400 worth of syabu in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) disposed of about 10 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM67,400 here yesterday.

Its deputy director (Operations) Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan, said the drugs were seized during several enforcement operations last year and destroyed in a strictly regulated disposal process at Medivest Sdn Bhd in Bukit Rambai.

“The drugs were incinerated until reduced to ash, and the remains were handed over to a certified company for legal and controlled burial, in line with the guidelines set by the authorities.

“All procedures were carried out carefully to ensure that no residue would pose a threat to the environment,” he said in a statement today.

Norrimi added that the disposal reflects MMEA’s continued commitment to tackling cross-border crime, particularly drug smuggling through the country’s maritime borders.