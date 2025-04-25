Viral Pasir Gudang group assault case: Eight to face charges

PETALING JAYA: Eight individuals, including a woman, are set to be charged today at the magistrate’s court in connection with a violent assault and extortion case that recently went viral on TikTok.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 26, face multiple charges under Sections 342, 385, and 324 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement, extortion and voluntarily causing hurt.

Seri Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak had confirmed the news to New Straits Times yesterday.

The incident, which was recorded and widely shared on social media, involved the ambush and brutal beating of a young man in a house believed to be in Pasir Gudang.

In the video, the victim can be seen collapsing after being repeatedly assaulted.

Initial investigations revealed that the confrontation began after the victim was lured by a woman he had met online.

Identified only as Bella, the woman had asked the victim to visit her, claiming she was unwell and needed company. When the victim arrived, he was attacked by seven men.

The suspects were arrested around 2.30am on Monday while attempting to flee from an apartment in Pasir Gudang. Authorities believe the woman was used as bait, targeting individuals she had befriended through social media.

The victim was not only beaten but also robbed of his cash and motorcycle.