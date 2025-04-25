JBPM to form Orang Asli volunteer fire brigades in Perak, Pahang

IPOH: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is targeting the formation of volunteer fire brigades (PBS) involving the Orang Asli community in the interior areas of Perak and Pahang this year.

Its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that while the department focused on Felda areas last year, efforts this year are being directed towards establishing PBS units in Orang Asli settlements.

“In Perak, we plan to set up a PBS in Pulau Banding, Gerik. One unit has already been launched in Kampung Orang Asli Ulu Geruntum, Gopeng. In Pahang, the focus will be on Cameron Highlands and Lipis.

“The consultation process and facility preparation will take place this year. If all goes well, we aim to launch the units by the end of the year or early next year,” he told a press conference after the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Perak JBPM headquarters last night.

He said the initiative is part of the department’s long-term plan to establish 500 PBS units nationwide by 2030.

Nor Hisham added that PBS units are planned for areas that do not meet the risk criteria for a fire station, such as small islands with communities and remote locations.

The initiative also aims to strengthen early response teams while awaiting the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.