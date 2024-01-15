Uzma signs MoU with Pertamina, marks entry into international projects

PETALING JAYA: Uzma Engineering Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian energy and technology solutions provider Uzma Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia, a subsidiary of Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas corporation – marking a significant stride towards advancing Uzma and Pertamina’s presence in the international energy market, particularly in Asean.

Pertamina Drilling’s collaboration with Uzma Engineering establishes a partnership aimed at providing innovative and integrated solutions for the Malaysian energy sector. Pertamina Drilling brings its expertise to the international market, targeting Malaysia with specialised gas monitoring system services.

The collaboration goes beyond conventional drilling services, with Pertamina Drilling and Uzma Engineering exploring potential collaborations in oil and gas as well as geothermal drilling services. This extends to various other services, including but not limited to onshore/offshore rigs, fishing services, tubular running services, and other upstream services in several countries, including Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to jointly identify market opportunities in providing the services and discuss options to jointly pursue, develop and implement the opportunities on a non-exclusive basis.]

Pertamina Drilling president director Rio Dasmanto said that this will open up broader collaboration opportunities with Uzma as the leading Malaysian energy and technology services company in the promising international markets.

The collaboration signifies Uzma’s entry into international projects, with PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia entrusted as a strategic partner to deliver integrated solutions for the Asean energy segment. The Gas Monitoring System services offered by Pertamina Drilling align with Uzma’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the energy sector.

Uzma group CEO Datuk Kamarul Redzuan Muhamed said, “By leveraging the capabilities of Pertamina Drilling, a key player in Indonesia’s drilling industry, Uzma is poised to explore diverse opportunities and provide innovative solutions. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to delivering excellence but also positions us strategically in the dynamic energy landscape.”