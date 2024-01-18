Wall Street ends down as US retail sales data crimps rate cut bets

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks finished lower on Wednesday (Jan 17) after upbeat December US retail sales data eroded expectations the Federal Reserve (Fed) will kick off its rate-cut campaign as early as March.

Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet dipped between 0.5% and 1% and weighed on the S&P 500 as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to over 4.1%, its highest this year.

Tesla dropped 2% after the electric-vehicle maker slashed prices of its Model Y cars in Germany a week after reducing prices for some China models.

The interest rate-sensitive S&P 500 real estate sector index tumbled 1.9%.

Data showed discounts from retailers and increased motor-vehicle purchases supported a higher-than-expected rise in US retail sales, keeping the economy on a solid footing in 2024.

That reinforced the view that the Fed may not cut rates as quickly as previously expected this year.

Traders' expectations of a 25-basis-point Fed rate in March dipped to 55%, from around 60% before the data was released.

US stocks in recent weeks have relinquished some gains from a strong final two months of 2023.

“People’s positions are moderating from ‘all positive’ to ‘there’s still a lot of uncertainty out there’,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

He cited Fed officials who have recently downplayed expectations of a quick start to rate cuts, and mixed economic data.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index, a market fear gauge, rose to an over two-month high of 15.40 points during the day.

The S&P 500 remains down about 1% from its record high close in January 2022.

US economic activity was little changed from December through early January, while firms reported pricing pressures were mixed and nearly all cited signs of a cooling labour market, the Fed said in its “Beige Book” report on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley fell 1.8% after analysts cut their ratings and price targets in the wake of the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America and Citigroup each lost about 1%.

Charles Schwab dropped 1.3% after its fourth-quarter profit fell 47%.

Spirit Airlines tumbled 22%, down sharply for a second day after a US judge on Tuesday blocked JetBlue from acquiring the carrier.

Ford Motor declined 1.7% after UBS downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

Boeing gained 1.3% after the Federal Aviation Administration said inspections of an initial group of 737 MAX 9 airplanes had been completed. – Reuters