XTS Technologies unveils 11-metre tall autonomous mobile robot system

PETALING JAYA: XTS Technologies Sdn Bhd, an integrator of smart factories, has unveiled “Haipick”, the world’s first 11-metre tall Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robot (ACR) system, in collaboration with Sinma Digital Commerce Sdn Bhd.

This groundbreaking system, leveraging Automated Case-handling Technology (ACT), is set to revolutionise industrial efficiency and precision, aligning seamlessly with the demands of Industry 4.0.

XTS Technologies, known for its Automated Sorting Conveyor, Automated Storage and Retrieval System, and Dimensioning, Weighing and Scanning solutions, reinforces the commitment to innovation with Haipick AGV Picking Robot.

Haipick, along with XTS’s suite of technologies, plays a vital role in elevating global warehousing and logistics capabilities. The company’s global presence in the US, Europe and Japan solidifies its position as a key player in international automation and e-commerce sectors.

XTS Technologies founder and managing director Xteven Teoh said, “XTS Technologies leads in robotics solutions and warehouse logistics automation in Malaysia, rooted in a commitment to Beyond Industrial 4.0. Our focus extends beyond technological innovation to encompass environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance. In projects like our AGF Forklift and AGV Sorting Robot automaton project in collaboration with Padini Holdings, we emphasise sustainability through automation, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing energy efficiency towards the nation’s carbon neutral goals.

“We are excited about a future where our innovations in technology play a crucial role in fostering a sustainable and efficient industrial landscape, epitomising the essence of Beyond 4.0,” he said.

Sinma Digital CEO Lee Kia Shen said, “Sinma Digital’s strategic growth is enhanced by our excellent financial health, a trajectory that will be further accelerated through collaboration with XTS Technologies.

“XTS’s innovative solutions bring superior efficiency and precision, which is crucial for our expansion and operation excellence. This partnership minimises human error and optimises space use, reinforcing our confidence in a promising future.”

Sinma Digital is the first e-commerce warehouse in Malaysia to utilise the Haipick system, where the automation allows Sinma to handle incoming spike in volume by multiple folds with the growth in the industry.

Chung Dao, director of XTS Technologies and Sinma Digital, said, “The launch marks a milestone for XTS Technologies and Sinma Digital with the introduction of Haipick, the world’s first Autonomous Case-handling Mobile Robot system. This event underscores our commitment to technical and service excellence, innovation, and exceeding market expect-ations.

XTS Technologies and Sinma Digital’s partnership marks a significant milestone in their journey, blending technological innovation with strategic foresight. Their combined efforts are setting new standards in the industry, driving progress and efficiency in the Malaysian and global digital landscapes.