SAFM calls for firm action following dog cruelty case in Ipoh

PETALING JAYA: The Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) has issued a strong condemnation of a shocking case of animal cruelty in Ipoh, where a pet dog was allegedly beaten to death by the owner’s own child.

In a viral video of the incident, the suspect’s mother is seen trying to intervene, but the assailant continues striking the helpless animal.

SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran said such brutality is deeply troubling and poses a wider risk to public safety.

“Anyone capable of inflicting such violence on an animal could be a danger to society,” Kalaivanan warned.

He called on eyewitnesses to immediately lodge reports with the nearest police station and to inform the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

He stressed that the case must be investigated under Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which provides for a fine of RM20,000 to RM100,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

“We urge the DVS to take swift and firm action to ensure justice is served and to send a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Malaysia,” Kalaivanan said.

SAFM pledged to monitor the case closely and to support authorities in pursuing the maximum penalties allowed under the law.