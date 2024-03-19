YTL Power teams up with Nvidia to deploy, manage AI supercomputer in Johor

PETALING JAYA: YTL Power International Bhd today announced the formation of YTL Artificial Intelligence Cloud (YTL AI Cloud), a specialised provider of massive-scale graphics processing unit-based accelerated computing.

In addition, it will deploy and manage one of the most advanced supercomputers on Nvidia Grace Blackwell-powered DGX Cloud, which is an AI supercomputer for accelerating the development of generative AI.

YTL is among the first companies to adopt Nvidia GB200 NVL72, which is a multinode, liquid-cooled, rack-scale system with fifth-generation NVLink. The supercomputer will be interconnected by Nvidia Quantum InfiniBand networking platform.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the company is working with YTL AI Cloud to bring a world-class accelerated computing platform to Southeast Asia, aimed to help drive scientific research, innovation and economic growth across the region.

“This latest supercomputer marks one of the first deployments of the Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip on DGX Cloud, supporting the growth of accelerated computing in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, YTL Power International managing director Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong expressed his excitement to be working with Nvidia and the government to bring powerful AI cloud computing to Malaysia.

“We are excited to bring this supercomputing power to the Asia-Pacific region, which has been home to many of the fastest-growing cloud regions and many of the most innovative users of AI in the world,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded the achievement and said: “We congratulate YTL on this very significant milestone, a first for Malaysia, which will accelerate the country’s adoption of AI and spearhead the development of our own Sovereign Cloud. The collaboration with Nvidia is testament to Malaysia’s attractiveness as a hub for digital investments.”

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the AI Cloud will create high-value, high-income job opportunities for Malaysians, marking a significant step forward in Malaysia’s mission to become a leading AI and data centre hub in the region.

“This initiative not only brings us closer to achieving our goals under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 but also demonstrates Malaysia's capability and readiness to play a significant role in the global technology landscape,” he said.

The YTL AI supercomputer will be located in a 1,640-acre facility at the YTL Green Data Centre Campus in Johor, powered by a renewable energy source from its on-site 500MW solar power facility.