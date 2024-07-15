Abang Johari conferred Bintang Darjah Setia Negara Brunei Darjah Pertama

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was conferred the Bintang Darjah Setia Negara Brunei Darjah Pertama (PSNB) by the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

According to a post on the Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page, ‘Sarawakku’, the award which carries the title of ‘Dato Seri Setia’, was conferred to Abang Johari during the investiture ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, in conjunction with the occasion of His Majesty’s 78th birthday today.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and several state ministers were also present at the ceremony.