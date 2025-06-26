Malaysia maritime uses helicopter to search for missing fisherman

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search operation continues today for a fisherman feared missing after going fishing in Kuala Terengganu waters on Tuesday, with assistance from an AW 139 helicopter operated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Terengganu Maritime Director Captain Hamiludin Che Awang said the second day of search and rescue operations (Op Carilamat) for victim Mohd Noor Abdullah, 54, began around 7am today involving 16 rescue personnel using a Penggalang 45 boat and air support.

He stated the search covered an area of 208.15 nautical miles in the waters off Pulau Bidong, Kuala Nerus.

“MMEA has established a forward base at Jeti Tok Jembal to coordinate search operations and receive direct information from the local community.

“The search area was expanded today around Pulau Bidong, which was frequently Mohd Noor’s preferred fishing location,“ he said in today’s statement.

Mohd Noor was reported missing by family members after going fishing around 2pm last Tuesday.