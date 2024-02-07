MMEA detains China-registered sand dredger operating illegally

IPOH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Perak detained a sand dredger operating illegally about 14.8 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Tanjung Hantu, near Lumut, at 3.10 pm yesterday.

Director Maritime Capt Mohamad Shukri Khotob stated that upon inspecting the Chuan Hong 68 dredger, registered in Fuzhou, China, they found 60 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders worth an estimated RM9,000.

“This controlled item did not have valid authorisation from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

“The vessel has been taken to a designated anchorage, and a detention order has been issued. The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Shukri said the dredger had a captain and 47 crew members, including 20 Chinese nationals, 26 Bangladeshi nationals, and one local crew member, all aged between 21 and 68 years.

He noted that the vessel failed to present any original ship documents or port clearance, and one individual did not possess any documents as a crew member of the vessel.

“MMEA advises the maritime community to always comply with government regulations to avoid enforcement actions,“ he added.