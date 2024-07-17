Perak KPDN seizes controlled goods at factory premises in Menglembu

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized a quantity of subsidised diesel oil, cooking oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) suspected of being stored without a permit at a food processing factory in the Menglembu Industrial Area, here yesterday.

Perak KPDN director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, said a team raided the premises at about 9 am following public information and two weeks of intelligence gathering.

He said they discovered that the premises was unlawfully using a wholesale tanker truck to deliver diesel oil to locations that did not have the required permits to store controlled goods.

“Further inspection revealed that the premises also stored other controlled items such as cooking oil and LPG for factory operation.

“We found about 4,850 litres of suspected diesel oil in the truck tank and a drum barrel, along with six 50 kg LPG cylinders and 102 bottles of 5kg cooking oil, totaling an estimated RM92,735 in seized goods,” he said in a statement today.

Further inspection revealed that the premises was using two weighing scales with expired calibration for packaging products.

He reminded that suppliers of controlled goods would also be investigated under Regulation 9(1) of the Supply Control Regulations (PPKB) 1974 for selling to unauthorised parties, an offence under Regulation 21(1) of the PPKB 1974.