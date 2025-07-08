Migrants jump from building in failed escape during KL immigration raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Desperate attempts to escape an immigration raid turned chaotic as two migrants jumped from a second-floor shophouse while others faked injuries or claimed UNHCR status.

The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) detained 60 undocumented foreigners in a late-night operation.

Kuala Lumpur JIM director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff confirmed the arrests, stating that 28 officers were deployed in “Op Selera” and “Op Kutip” from 10 pm to 2 am. The raids targeted a food court and two shophouses in Cheras, Pudu, and Chow Kit.

“One of the Bangladeshi men who jumped pretended to have a broken leg, while others claimed to hold UNHCR cards,“ Wan Mohammed Saupee said.

A total of 137 individuals were screened, with 60 detained—including Indonesians, Myanmar nationals, Bangladeshis, and one Pakistani.

The operation saw 16 arrests at a Cheras food court, 30 in Pudu, and 14 in Chow Kit. All detainees were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Depot for processing under immigration laws.

Locals reportedly supported the crackdown, expressing concerns over the growing presence of undocumented migrants in business districts like Chow Kit and Pudu. - Bernama