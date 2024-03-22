IGP urges PDRM personnel to uphold law with integrity, professionalism

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) called on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) community to carry out their duties professionally with integrity and good governance in upholding the dignity of the Constitution and the sovereignty of the law.

In his message in conjunction with the 217th Police Day celebration, Razarudin emphasised the theme “Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada” (the police and community are inseparable) highlighting that PDRM personnel are always ready to shoulder their responsibility in maintaining public order and security.

Police Day, celebrated annually on March 25, serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by the police force in society.

“To all Sang Saka Biru Police personnel, let us renew our pledge of allegiance to the King and the country and promise to continue ensuring the security of the people and the sovereignty of the nation,” he said in a message uploaded on the official PDRM portal.

Razarudin also affirmed the commitment of the PDRM to support government policies aimed at promoting the well-being of Malaysian families, emphasising their readiness to contribute towards societal welfare.

He further extended profound appreciation to the Malaysian government, the Home Ministry, allied forces, and all stakeholders who have consistently supported and stood by the PDRM over the years.

“We aspire for these strong bonds and close collaborations to continue and strengthen, with a shared objective of safeguarding the welfare of our communities and preserving the nation’s security,“ he said.

Emphasising the community's vital role as the PDRM's main ally, he praised this strong connection for helping prevent crime and fostering a responsible, peaceful society.

Razarudin also thanked all PDRM members, calling them national heroes and the force's backbone.

“As we celebrate Police Day this year, I urge all police officers to stay dedicated and provide top-notch service, serving religion, country, and our people,“ he concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, in his message, highlighted the police force's determination to address any weaknesses and promised to deliver excellent service to the community.

He stressed the importance of improving leadership within the Sang Saka Biru team while acknowledging existing shortcomings.

“We will work on these weaknesses and ensure the community receives the best service,” he told reporters during an iftar event and handover of donations at Madrasathul Faridiyah in Sri Rampai today. -Bernama