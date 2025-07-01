Mention of MACC’s Ilham Tower forfeiture application set for Aug 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The mention of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) forfeiture application for Ilham Tower, owned by the family of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, has been fixed for Aug 6 at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

In a statement, the MACC said the application was filed on May 25 under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

The statement further noted that the MACC will engage with enforcement authorities in the United States to obtain legal assistance in initiating proceedings against assets linked to Daim, his wife, Toh Puan Nai’mah Abdul Khalid, and their proxies within that jurisdiction.

On June 25, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the Commission had filed a forfeiture application in respect of the 60-storey building, which forms part of the latest series of assets identified for forfeiture proceedings involving the former finance minister, Nai’mah, and several of their proxies in Malaysia.