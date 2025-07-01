Traffic disruptions due to 58th AMM expected to begin from Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow in several locations in Kuala Lumpur are expected to face disruptions during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (58th AMM) scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11.

The ASEAN Main Logistics Secretariat, Foreign Ministry said that traffic disruptions are expected to begin as early as this Friday within a one-kilometre (km) radius from the KLCC area and along major roads and highways connecting main entry points to the city.

“Additional information on affected routes and the closure of certain roads will be announced by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) soon.

“The Foreign Ministry apologises for all the inconvenience that might be caused and deeply appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the public,” the secretariat said in a statement today.

As host to an important regional event, the secretariat said that the Foreign Ministry is committed to ensure the smooth and successful organising of the event without neglecting the public’s welfare.

Malaysia took over the ASEAN chair on Jan 1 this year from Laos and it is the fifth time that the country is serving as ASEAN Chair, with its previous terms being 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.