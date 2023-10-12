UUM PHD student from Palestine killed in Gaza strip

ALOR SETAR: A doctoral student in law at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) from Palestine was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip several days ago.

UUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan, in a statement, said the death of the 38-year-old student identified as Esam M. M Elkahlout (pix) was confirmed yesterday.

“I would like to express my condolences to the student’s family, and I urge UUM residents and people in this country to continue praying for the immediate end to the war in Palestine.

“The entire world should provide opportunities to the people in Palestine to pursue higher studies,” he said.

Mohd Foad said UUM would continue to help Palestinians pursuing their studies at the university by offering them the same tuition rates as local students besides providing them with various assistance.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, UUM’s School of Law Deputy Dean, who is performing the duties of the Dean, Prof Dr Harlida Abdul Wahab, said they were awaiting further information regarding the student. -Bernama