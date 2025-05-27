APU highlights the need for conservation of the sun bear

ASIA PACIFIC University of Technology and Innovation (APU) together with Brainchild Pictures have produced a documentary titled Itam: A Sun Bear Story, which spotlights the plight of the endangered Malayan Bornean sun bear and its disappearing rainforest habitat.

The endangered Malayan sun bear is in need of help, being one of the world’s most elusive bear species and as its numbers dwindle in the wild, one rescued Bornean sun bear Itam represents hope for the future through this documentary.

The documentary shot entirely in Sabah involved APU academic staff and students and as vice-chancellor of APU Professor Dr Ho Chin Kuan said, “It is an honour to be part of this production journey. This rare opportunity allows our staff and students from diverse creative fields to collaborate on a large-scale project with the potential to make a meaningful impact on environmental conservation.”

Working closely with Brainchild Pictures, students from APU School of Media, Arts and Design (SoMAD) contributed creative proposals, including graphic designs, motion graphics, visual effects and also awareness campaigns.

The production house also contributed to the learning experience of students by providing exclusive masterclass sessions at APU, offering insights into visual effects (VFX). APU students also explored sustainable 3D souvenirs and developed tourism focused story books to raise awareness on sun bears.

At the launch of the full length documentary, a first for Malaysia, there was a recorded session with Dr Wong Siew Te, founder of the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC). He shared the many threats to their habitat, including deforestation and poaching.

Wong said despite being the smallest bear species on Earth, sun bears are recognised as keystone species in maintaining rainforest ecosystems. He said their survival is crucial not only for biodiversity but also for human wellbeing and climate resilience.

The film’s trailer was officially launched on May 8 at the APU campus in Technology Park Malaysia, Bukit Jalil by Tourism Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan.

Khairul said, “We celebrate the launch of Malaysia’s first big screen wildlife documentary, showcasing our commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism. Featuring Itam, a rescued sun bear, the film highlights the vital role of sun bears in our ecosystem.

“This documentary is a timely call for awareness, education and action. Projects like Itam put Malaysia on the global map – not just as a tourist destination, but as a country deeply committed to preserving our natural heritage for generations to come,” he said.

Filmmaker Raymond Tan, who directed the documentary said Itam not only chronicles the story of Malaysia’s sun bear but also showcases Sabah as a leading destination for environmental and sustainability efforts in the region.

“Itam is more than just a story about a bear; it is a reflection of ourselves and our responsibility to protect the fragile ecosystems we are all part of. Conservation alone is no longer enough; education must be at the heart of everything we do if we are save not just the sun bear, but our future.

“We want to inspire audiences to care.”