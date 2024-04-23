Adapting to the challenges of change

MANAGEMENT and Science University’s (MSU) approach to 21st-century learning and industry-driven education have built strong foundations that enhance and encourage students to address the challenges of change in a knowledge-based economy, whether graduates work locally or internationally.

The MSU Master of Business Administration (MBA), centred at its Graduate School of Management, is geared towards providing only the most critical skills in talent creation at the business and management marketplace.

It remains high on the priority list of 21st-century education for professionals and leaders interested in generating business-centric skills to meet the need for new business perspectives around the globe.

The curriculum provides comprehensive grounding in general management theory with a focus on strategy, decision-making, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Internationally recognised, the 21-month full-time MBA programme equips students with a holistic understanding of the fast paced multicultural world of business and instils a hands-on work ethic sought by top employers.

Global companies in Malaysia, the Asean Economic Community and the Asia-Pacific are constantly on the lookout for innovative approaches to talent enhancement, so they can rise to the challenges of innovation and strategy in the business world and outpace competitors.

The MSU MBA modules pioneer new directions in building capacity and enhancing key abilities for all levels across the management spectrum and thus, its graduates are in great demand internationally.

This includes business innovation, strategy and decision-making skills across the entrepreneurial, managerial, financial, ICT technology, governance and human resource spectra.

The MBA seeks to introduce real-world practices, for an immersive 360-degree experiential learning that brings energy and excitement to the classroom.

While advocating the United Nations Sustainability Goals (UNSDG), the programme incorporates practical dimensions in developing top-tier management skills encompassing entrepreneurial leadership, strategic management, Islamic finance, project management and key business and management knowledge, aligned with industry needs.

Among the UNSDG objectives is responsible investing, incorporating environmental, social and governance criteria, all of which could impact a company’s financial results. These aspects are discussed in-depth, so students understand its application in the real world.

The MSU series of CEO Talks and Entrepreneur Talks provide MBA students with the opportunity to be up-close and personal with global CEOs, who can provide insights on global changes and the approaches to be taken in light of economic sanctions, wars and other issues that affect the way business is done.

MSU currently holds a position in the QS Top 100 among the best young universities in the world, QS Top 200 among the best universities in Asia, QS Top 40 among the best universities in Southeast Asia and the QS Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking.

It is also listed in the QS World University Rankings 2024 and the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2023.

Apart from the MBA programme, the Graduate School of Management also offers PhD and Master programmes in Management/Business, Accounting/Finance, Management, Educational Management and Leadership, Education (TESL), International Business, Counselling and Guidance, Fashion Business, International Hospitality and Tourism Management, International Event Management, Counselling and Guidance and Early Childhood Education.

As an applied, enterprise, holistic and international university, MSU offers foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and flexible programmes through an entry system that facilitates admission of students from all walks of life.

For a full information on postgraduate programmes offered at MSU, please visit www.msu.edu.my, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or call 03-5521 6868.