AI exposure for graduates

TO cultivate a digital-centric ecosystem and support the Government’s call in intensifying adoption of a STEM-related curriculum, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) has begun empowering secondary school students and educators through various AI educational workshops.

These workshops are not only to create interest among students and set them on a pathway towards AI or STEM-related studies, but also to equip school teachers with AI-related knowledge so they can guide students in learning AI.

Throughout the past year, Assoc Prof Dr Tan Chi Wee, a programme leader from TAR UMT’s computing and IT faculty spearheaded these workshops held at various secondary schools across Malaysia.

Some of the workshops were also held at national-level events, at the Kuala Lumpur Engineering and Science Fair (KLESF) and Program Duta Guru (PDG) Symposium by Yayasan Petronas and Ministry of Education (MOE) Malaysia.

“These workshops aim to demystify AI by introducing participants to the basic concepts in an engaging and accessible way while equipping them with essential AI knowledge and skills,” said Dr Tan.

According to him, developing interest in AI and STEM at a young age is very crucial due to the increasing demand for tech-related skills.

“As AI reshapes industries, having a foundational knowledge in AI gives school students a competitive advantage. An early exposure to AI fosters a tech-savvy generation, help bridge the digital divide, ignite curiosity, and inspire innovation,” he added.

The learning process for TAR UMT’s computing and IT students is not confined to classrooms alone.

Assoc Prof Dr Tew Yiqi, another programme leader in the computing and IT faculty, has been guiding TAR UMT students in the annual WorldSkills Malaysia Belia (WSMB) competitions under the Internet of Things (IoT) category.

Dr Tew’s expert guidance has led to TAR UMT students winning various awards in WSMB, with the latest group of students winning the gold, silver, and bronze awards in WSMB 2024.

“Competing at the national level was an incredible experience. It challenged us to be creative, adapt, think critically, and solve problems even when under pressure,” said Kong Weng Cheng, who teamed up with his coursemate Yong Jia Ying to win the Gold award in WSMB 2024.

