Building global cybersecurity

LONDON School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in Kuala Lumpur, signed a memorandum of agreement with CyberSecurity Malaysia, under the Ministry of Digital to ensure their students would be competent to meet the demands for a cyber-safe world, especially in safeguarding their company’s digital and financial assets.

This would be achieved through a series of cybersecurity courses and training programmes designed under the global ACE certification framework, covering a range of courses such as cybersecurity governance and compliance, ethical hacking and penetration testing, advanced digital forensics and network security and risk management.

The global ACE certification, which is Malaysian-established and internationally recognised, represents a framework for professional cybersecurity certification, aiming to validate the skills of cybersecurity professionals. It is currently managed by CyberSecurity Malaysia.

LSBF College Malaysia director, Dr Sajilal Divakaran said: “Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical areas for both public and private sectors due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats.

“As part of LSBF Malaysia’s commitment to providing future-ready education, launching cybersecurity courses is a strategic move to address the urgent need for qualified professionals in Malaysia’s digital economy.

“This aligns with our mission to bridge skills gaps in emerging industries and to support the nation’s goal of becoming a regional leader in digital transformation.”

Dato’ Dr Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia felt the collaboration was important and strategic in building as well as strengthening Malaysia’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

“Professionals who obtain this certification will benefit in multiple ways. Firstly, it provides recognition that they have met competency standards endorsed by Cybersecurity Malaysia. This aligns with national and international best practices.

“Secondly, it enhances their employability and career prospects, particularly in a market where cybersecurity skills are in high demand.

“Lastly it provides them with the confidence to apply practical knowledge and a framework that are relevant to both global and industry needs,” he said.

Dr Sajilal emphasised that LSBF’s cybersecurity and training courses were designed for a wide range of learners, including university graduates and students seeking to build careers in cybersecurity, IT professionals, mid-level managers and executives responsible for digital transformation and digital protection.

“It would also benefit small and medium entreprises (SMEs) aiming to strengthen their cybersecurity posture,” he said.

“Each programme is structured to provide a balance of theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice and the first batch of programmes will commence in October 2025, with continuous intakes planned throughout the year.”

Amirudin added that in a growing global digitalised world, the recognition accorded to ACE certification enabled mutual recognition of certified professionals, across participating Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ASEAN countries.

“At the end of the programme, participants will gain a recognised certification that validates their skills and competencies.

“They will also enhance their digital literacy and technical expertise in digital literacy.

“There is no doubt the certification, depending on the course they enrolled for, will improve their career mobility and opportunities, both in the private and public sector,” said Amirudin, who added that certification under Global ACE is recognised by the Malaysian Board of Technologists (MBOT) as a cybersecurity credential pathway towards becoming a professional technologist or certified technician.