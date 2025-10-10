Myanmar junta says Malaysia to observe election

YANGON: Myanmar's junta said Friday that Malaysia would send observation teams to its long-delayed election, as it battles multiple rebel forces opposed to the poll.

A civil war has consumed Myanmar since the military snatched power in a 2021 coup, jailing democratic figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi and deposing her civilian government.

The military has touted elections -- due to start in phases on December 28 -- as a path to reconciliation.

However, monitors are slating the poll as a ploy to legitimise continuing military rule, while it is set to be boycotted by many ousted lawmakers and blocked by armed opposition groups in enclaves they control.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan arrived in capital Naypyidaw Thursday to meet with Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

State-run Global New Light of Myanmar said Friday that Mohamad “vowed to send election observation teams to Myanmar”.

As chair of the ASEAN bloc of Southeast Asian nations, Malaysia “guaranteed that ASEAN will emphasize the best cooperation with Myanmar in its endeavours,“ it said.

The Malaysian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

A statement from the Malaysian foreign ministry Thursday said that Myanmar's planned elections, as well as the cessation of hostilities, were on the meeting agenda.

Global New Light of Myanmar also said that 57 political parties “that comply with legal requirements” and over 5,000 candidates would run in the national election.

The military-led government has said that polls would be held in phases, starting on December 28, with a result date expected at the end of January - AFP