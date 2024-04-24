Celebrating 33 years of creativity

THE One Academy (TOA) celebrated its 33rd anniversary recently, not only by honouring over three decades of excellence but also marking the grand opening of its new campus.

The event was held on the rooftop at the newly launched TOA campus in Leisure Commerce Square, Bandar Sunway, drawing together the its alumni, staff, faculty, board members, renowned artists and the founder himself, Tatsun Hoi.

Celebrating excellence in the creative arts industry, the opening of TOA campus was attended by top industry professionals, a Disney and international art legend and many other well-known international celebrities.

The Disney legend and Oscar award winner, Glen Keane, conducted a masterclass session with students and alumni. Keane was the animator and illustrator behind iconic characters from movies such as Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Aladdin and Pocahontas.

Among the other celebrities were Oscar award winner and Tau Films president John Hughes, Lucas film vice-president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, Industrial Light & Magic animation supervisor Shawn Kelly, Minions and Despicable Me 3 co-directo Kyle Balda and Pixar Animation Studio former directing animator Andrew Gordon.

TOA also screened a video tracing its journey back to its beginning as a training centre in 1991, established by Hoi and a group of creative leaders in response to an acute shortage of properly trained creative professionals. They were driven by a commitment to form an institution dedicated to providing authentic art and design education.

TOA, known for its “Masters Train Masters” teaching philosophy, is renowned today for its success in cultivating internationally recognised graduates, who are now making an impact on the creative industry across the globe.

What began as a vision shared by only a handful of people soon became a wave of passion passion shared by many dedicated individuals.

The video highlighted an incredible journey, featuring pivotal moments such as accolades earned from various art and design competitions, the first collaboration with industry giant Disney Pixar, successful alumni achievements, international collaborations and recognitions, as well as substantial contributions in creative projects locally.

“None of this would have been possible without all of you,” said principal Hoi during his speech, as he expressed gratitude to all those present. He also made honourary mention of the dedicated staff who have served the company for over 20 years, and presented each of them with a pure gold chain in recognition of their long-standing dedication and contributions.

TOA is committed to providing the best art education programmes and continues to nurture its students passionately through its “Masters Train Masters” coaching philosophy, which has been practised for over 33 years, by providing diploma and degree courses in Advertising & Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media Design, Film Visual Effects, Interior Architecture & Design, Illustration, Fine Arts, Paris Fashion Design & Pattern Making, Computer Science and Game Design.

For more information, e-mail your enquiries to info@toa.edu.my, visit www.toa.edu.my or call 03-7875 5510.