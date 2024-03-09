Championing women through STEM scholarships

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian women will be pursuing master’s degrees in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at universities in the UK, thanks to two scholarship programmes aimed at addressing gender disparities in accessing STEM education.

Vilashini Saravanan, Nurul Sahira Sakinah Muhammad Ali and Charlene Ng were selected from a pool of high calibre applicants, based on their academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to make significant contributions to the field.

Vilashini and Nurul Sahira were awarded the British Council Women in STEM scholarship to study at the University of Bristol. Vilashini pursues the MSc in Digital Health, while Nurul undertakes the MSc in Global Wildlife Health and Conservation.

Ng will study for the MSc in Computer Science at the University of Warwick, thanks to the ASEAN-UK SAGE (Supporting the Advancement of Girls’ Education) scholarship.

Jazreel Goh, director of British Council Malaysia, said: “I firmly believe that each of the scholars will go on to have successful careers in STEM, becoming not only leaders in their field but also inspirational role models for other women.”

In its fourth year, the British Council Women in STEM Scholarships programme offers over 100 scholarships worldwide, with twelve scholars from ASEAN countries receiving scholarships this year. They begin their studies in the UK from this month.

The ASEAN-UK SAGE programme is the UK’s flagship education programme in ASEAN. It is available for the first time to eligible women in member states and Timor Leste. A total of twelve outstanding students are offered the scholarships this year.

Vilashini, 26, holds a Bachelor in Pharmacy (Hons) from International Medical University. Her interest lies in digitalisation within the healthcare industry, especially in AI.

She hopes to increase patient care optimisation through the postgraduate degree programme. Her STEM scholarship will enable her to complete her MSc in Digital Health.

“I hope to find my niche in the UK and bring that expertise back to Malaysia and apply it in transforming the healthcare industry, which is already experiencing tremendous change and I hope to be part of it,” she said. Nurul Sahira, 24, from Tawau in Sabah, is an aspiring conservationist with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science Biology, specialising in animal biology, from Universiti Sains Malaysia.

She has volunteered with wildlife organisations such as the Jane Goodall Roots and Shoots Malaysia. The scope of her Master’s degree programme on the issue of global wildlife and conservation is in line with her passion in wildlife rehabilitation.

“Women have a vital role in facing global challenges and it’s important to network with like-minded women and come up with conservation strategies for the betterment of wildlife globally,“ she said.

Ng, 28, has specialised in film and animation during her undergraduate studies at Multimedia University. She also completed a second degree in software engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

As her heart was always set on computer science, the STEM scholarship gives her the golden opportunity to complete the master’s degree in computer science from the University of Warwick.

“I always had a keen interest in computer science and am looking forward to my studies in the UK and it presents an opportunity to combine everything I’ve learnt and benefit from my master’s,” she said.