Govt respects views on addendum issue but stresses judicial process

PUTRAJAYA: The government respects the views of all parties regarding the addendum issue, but emphasises that the document is subject to judicial process, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that the matter is still under court proceedings.

“This additional document is a court matter now, no issue. Let the court handle it. Everyone is entitled to their opinion; we respect that, but (we) must follow due process,“ he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Ar-Rahim here today.

Anwar was responding to Umno’s statement urging for the implementation of the house arrest order for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, in line with the absolute powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was reported as saying this followed confirmation of the additional document’s existence by the Attorney General.

Last Wednesday, the media reported that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) did not dispute the existence of the additional document, which would allow Najib to serve the remainder of his jail term under house arrest.

However, the AGC contested the procedure for submitting the document as new evidence in Najib’s judicial review application at the High Court. - Bernama