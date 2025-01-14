Embracing technology for better outcomes

Today qualifying as a medical doctor requires a combination of knowledge and ability to embrace the latest technological advances, which medical graduate Dr Kavirani Nadarajan did when pursuing her diploma in medical laboratory technology at Management and Science University (MSU).

However, empowered to go further despite the challenges she faced, Kavirani then completed her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) before pursuing her master’s degree in occupational safety and health risk management locally, qualifying as a occupational health doctor and also became the director of Aryan Healthcare. Kavirani went further and set up Klinik Medi Royal to provide occupational and medical healthcare services in Shah Alam.

For Kavirani, she appreciated the knowledge and experience gained throughout her previous years of learning and working with reputable partners as well as individuals specialising in her field.

“Once I graduated, I served as a medical officer and completed my housemanship in Sabah, working there for almost six years. Later I undertook a career shift to continue to serve as a general practitioner at a chain of clinics for around five years. Through all these experiences, I thought that it would be right to establish my service under the umbrella of Aryan Healthcare,” she explained.

Looking back on her academic experience at MSU, Kavirani said she faced many challenging situations to achieve her dreams. She remembered the loss of her father and the hardships faced, but found solace in pursuing her dream career with MSU which groomed her to become not only a medical doctor but to open a successful clinic in Shah Alam, serving the community.

“My late father was bed-ridden for eight months before he passed away, and that moment became a key to my current passion in the medical field and healthcare profession so that I can help people to live a meaningful life and reduce their pain.

“It is a way of giving back to the community. That was when my decision to enrol in MSU’s diploma in medical laboratory technology was taken. It was a life-changing moment for me,” said Kavirani.

At MSU she believed in being part of the MSU community and was actively involved in various clubs and associations at MSU.

In her diploma years, she actively participated in many student development programmes organised by the student and career development (SCD) unit apart from being in the student representative council (SRC).

These experiences had a significant impact on her personal growth and soft skills development which proved to be useful in her career.

“The vision that I offer under the Aryan Healthcare and Klinik Medi Royal is simple and powerful, to serve the community with affordable and easily accessible healthcare services. I also applaud the government’s call for affordable healthcare programme, undertaking various projects in PEKA B40 free medical screening and Skim Perubatan MADANI to cater for the needing community in Shah Alam,” she added.

“Accept technological change and one can remain adept at what he or she does. Experience is our best teacher. Challenges only led me to do better. Life is a challenge and we need to ensure that we cater to all of those challenges without sacrificing our work-life or study-life balance,” she emphasised.

