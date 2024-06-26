Exploring AI in health sciences

SHAH ALAM: MSU’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences recently hosted the International Conference in Computational Biology and Precision Medicine (Incobiom) 2024, supported by the MSU Clinical Centre of Excellence (MyCell) and Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security Centre (Aics)).

The theme, which focused on precision medicine through computational biology, brought together a global community of researchers, students, and industry leaders, aimed to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration on cutting-edge topics in healthcare.

This includes surveillance, interventions, cybersecurity, policy issues related to data science, omics (the sum of constituents within a cell), bioinformatics (hybrid science that links biological data with techniques for information storage) and computational studies.

In his opening keynote address, MSU’s senior vice-president for System Technology & Innovation, Professor Datuk Dr Md Gapar Md Johar, explored the topic of Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences.

Professor Dr Zeti Azura Mohamed Hussein, the current deputy dean for Undergraduate at the Faculty of Science & Technology at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, who was the second keynote speaker, focused on “Insights on the Pathobiology of Diseases Using Computational Biology and Bioinformatics”.

In addition to the keynote address, the conference included plenary talks by Dr Lam Su Datt (Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) and Associate Professor Dr K.M. Kumar from Pondicherry Central University (India).

Dr Lam spoke on how structural bioinformatics illuminates insights into Sars-Cov-2 susceptibility and transmissibility and microbial genome data analysis, while Dr Kumar’s talk addressed AMR profiling of multidrug resistant bacterial pathogens.

MSU through its various faculties presented 11 oral and 13 poster presentations on the topic, while other local, private and public institutes, including the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, UCSI University, and Manipal University College Malaysia also made their presentations.

Alfred Simbun from MSU earned first place in his oral presentation for “Revolutionising the Covid-19 Prognosis; Harnessing No-Code Deep Learning for Enhanced X-Ray Diagnostics Accuracy.”

Dr Suresh Kumar from MSU, and Anis Najwa Abdul Rani from UCSI University secured second and third place respectively for their presentations, which provided insightful information for researchers and other participants of the conference.

