Globally ranked university

SHAH ALAM: Students considering their next choice upon completion of their SPM, STPM or pre-university studies should consider Management and Science University (MSU) as university of choice, given its status as a well-ranked global university, offering award winning programmes.

The combined approaches of MSU to 21st-century learning and industry-driven education have built strong traditions that enhance current and future pools of human capital assets to address the challenges of 21st-century learning.

This type of approach has improved MSU’s global rankings, placing it higher both locally and internationally.

MSU was ranked 580th in the world and secured a world-ranked Top 12 University in Malaysia in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025 report.

The most notable achievement is the international students’ ratio indicator, which has moved MSU up 41 rungs to third position in Malaysia, the 51st spot in the world.

The international faculty ratio indicator is also showing a growth, showing a 54-rungs increase that puts MSU in the top spot in Malaysia and 126th in the world.

The faculty student ratio indicator, which is currently ranked 12th in Malaysia and 389th globally, rose 87 rungs, indicating a vast improvement in this area.

In addition to the three indicators listed above, the QS WUR 2025 assessment is also based on six other main indicators, namely employer reputation, academic reputation, citations per faculty, international research network, and sustainability as well as employment outcomes.

QS WUR 2025 evaluates five main areas, research and discovery, employability and outcomes, learning experience, global engagement and sustainability.

This accomplishment is noteworthy due to MSU’s ecosystem, which focuses on 21st century teaching and learning, and includes over 2,000 industry partners, both local and international, as well as over 350 global higher education institutions from Southeast Asia, East Asia, Central Asia, China, the Middle East, Eurasia, Europe, West Asia, and Oceania.

The international student’s population at MSU come from 67 different countries, including the USA, Indonesia, Somalia, Brunei, Sudan, Yemen, Ghana, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand, Maldives, Algeria, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Chad, Turkey and others.

As one of the top institutions in Malaysia for renowned employers, MSU has been recognised as Employer Choice University 2024, according to the Graduate Employability Index (Talentbank GE Index 2024).

This is an extension of the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia’s Graduate Tracer Study 2022, which shows that MSU graduate employability currently ranks at 99% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation.

Extensive partnerships and collaborations in over 300 institutions from more than 40 countries worldwide provide comprehensive mobility opportunities for all MSU students, enhancing their graduate employability through global exposures by studies and internships abroad.

This provides a positive indicator of the effectiveness of the implementation of innovative strategies, in ensuring that graduates are thoroughly equipped with the skills and knowledge essential for thriving in today’s dynamic job market.

For a full range and information on flexible programme offered at MSU, please call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my, or visit www.msu.edu.my