In celebration of 67 years of independence

Celebrated annually, the Management and Science University (MSU) MyDay 2024 featured a deeply meaningful and significant tradition that recognises and honours the colourful cultural threads that weave Malaysia’s diversity.

MSU celebrated the occasion with MSUrians walking to complete 6,700 steps as a tribute to the nation’s 67 years of independence.

The Jiwa Merdeka Walk saw participation of all lecturers, staff members and students decked in the Jalur Gemilang’s four colours, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the country even as they kept count of their steps.

A ceremony to celebrate the theme of MSU Jiwa Merdeka was hosted by the Student and Career Development (SCD) team. Over 1,800 participants from 66 departments gathered for this event. They comprised all faculties, schools and supporting departments, as well as those from Yayasan MSU, MSU College Shah Alam and MSU Medical Centre.

This year’s ceremony was also specially curated with the inclusion of MSU alumni from several civil service organisations and subsidiaries to signify an everlasting connection with the community at large and advocate national interests.

MSU President Professor Tan Sri Datuk Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid unfurled the Jalur Gemilang which was presented by flagbearer Joanne Ng Zi Chen, who is the president of the Student Representative Council 2024/2025. Ng was accompanied by a platoon commander and staff, both alumni of MSU.

The rich tapestry of culture and history was presented by the student body through their performances. The sounds of cheering and sight of waving flags following every rendition further fostered a greater sense of pride and patriotism among the crowd gathered at the U-Square in the MSU campus.

Leading the oath of Rukun Negara was Captain Muhammad Hazim Hanis Anuar, platoon head of Kompeni Bantuan (Para) and an alumnus with a Bachelor of Education in Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) (class of 2016).

Joining him were other alumni, including Sefika Abdullah (MSU Medical Centre), Dr. Imran Khan Jalaldeen (MSU Medical Centre), Sateshvaran Rajendram (assistant superintendent at Immigration Malaysia), Inspector Mohd Hafiz Mastor (Batu Caves), Lt. Kol. (PA) Amirsarifudin Zalman (Malaysia Civil Defence Department), as well as MSU staff members and students.