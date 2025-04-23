Link with UK university

INSTEAD of going abroad to study and incur higher costs of living and tuition fees, students interested in pursuing design degree education from the UK can today study at The One Academy’s (TOA) campus in Bandar Sunway.

The University of Hertfordshire, an established name in the UK design education scene and recognised for its outstanding work is now linked to TOA, providing 3+0 UK degree programmes in design in various fields of study.

Together with TOA’s advantages in practical skills and creative prowess, this educational alliance has not only been able to cultivate students who are capable of creating high-quality work, but are also proficient in the implementation of creative ideas.

According to Tatsun Hoi, Founder and Principal of TOA, “In line with our ‘Masters Train Masters’ philosophy, the key to our teaching is to offer international quality education based on an industry-driven syllabus and practical coaching approach.

“With the extensive industry network of these two institutions and the foundation obtained at TOA, I am confident students will benefit from any of our international degrees,” he said.

Dr Stephen Partridge, University of Hertfordshire’s Dean of School of Creative Arts said: “The creative industries are a huge growth area, one of the fastest expanding sectors, and its development will enable students to thrive within it.

“In this exhilarating era of rapidly evolving technology, concepts such as the metaverse, 6G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), extended reality (XR), cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and game design are no longer futuristic ideas but are actively shaping how we live, work and interact.

“As digital transformation accelerates across all industries, it has become essential for individuals to immerse themselves in this revolution and adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape.

“In response to these technological shifts, TOA’s trio of 3+0 UK degree programmes offered in collaboration with the University of Hertfordshire equip students with the critical skills, creative mindset, and technological fluency demanded by today’s global market,” he added.

The BA (Hons) Digital Media Design, the BA (Hons) Interior Architecture and Design and the BA (Hons) Graphic Design: Advertising and Branding are 3+0 UK degree programmes being offered at The One Academy’s Bandar Sunway campus.

All three degree design programmes give students hands on experience and encourage innovation and experimentation.

These courses offer significant cost savings, as they eliminate two-thirds of the expenses typically incurred when studying in the UK. Moreover, students have the flexibility to complete their final year in either Malaysia or the UK, presenting opportunities for those seeking an overseas education experience, while ensuring a quality education.

In 2024, TOA achieved the prestigious title of World’s No. 1 Creative School in the Rookies Global School Rankings – the ultimate benchmark for excellence in creative education.

For more information on The One Academy, visit www.toa.edu.my or call 03-7875 5510 or e-mail your enquiries to info@toa.edu.my.