MIA’s Accreditation for TAR UMT’s Bachelor of Accounting (Hons)

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology’s (TAR UMT) Bachelor of Accounting (Hons) has been approved and gazetted by the Ministry of Finance as a recognised qualification under Part I of the First Schedule to the Accountants Act, 1967, and credited by the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA).

This prestigious recognition applies for intakes commencing from February 2023 onwards where graduates who complete the program will have another avenue to be a Chartered Accountant through application for the MIA membership, upon obtaining three years of relevant working experience.

Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT, emphasised how this recognition will further empower TAR UMT to produce quality accountants. “TAR UMT is well known for producing quality accountants in the country and this recognition further strengthens our accounting programme where many more Malaysians will be in the know of our programme. We are proud of this recognition by MIA which is a statutory body to regulate and develop the accountancy profession in Malaysia, in support of nation-building. Nation-building has always been TAR UMT’s aim as well, so to receive MIA’s recognition is a confirmation that we are on the right track,” he detailed.

TAR UMT’s Bachelor of Accounting (Hons) programme equips graduates with an all-inclusive skillset in the accounting and finance field. The curriculum delves into core areas like financial accounting, management accounting, accounting information systems, auditing, public sector accounting, taxation, and corporate governance. This well-rounded education goes beyond technical knowledge, fostering strong professional ethics, practical skills, and managerial and entrepreneurial abilities.