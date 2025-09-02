Nurturing a love of reading

THE launch of the 2025 edition of the Sports Toto Malaysia (STM) “Reading My Companion” programme brought the joy of reading to 11 “micro-sized” Chinese primary schools across Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor.

Among the 11 schools chosen for the successful reading programme were SJK (C) Li Tek ‘B’ and SKJ(C) Heng Ee located in George Town, Penang, while in Selangor SJK(C) Kg. Gurney in Hulu Yam Bharu and SJK(C) Kalumpang in Kerling were chosen.

Two other chosen schools located in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan are SJK(C)Sin Min in Gemencheh and SKJ(C) Simpang Pertang. In Malacca, SKJ(C) Notre Dame and SJK(C) Alor Gajah are part of the programme while three primary schools in Sri Gading, Parit Buloh and Parit Yaani in Johor are included.

This year, about 1,506 students will benefit from the reading programme, designed to nurture a love of reading and engagement for students who have limited opportunities in rural settings.

From Aug 2025, STM staff volunteers embarked on school visits to personally hand over carefully selected storybooks to students, adding a personal touch to the company’s mission of cultivating a lifelong love for reading. Each participating school also received donations of storybooks for their library, further enriching their learning resources.

To make reading a fun and interactive experience, the programme included storytelling sessions; sparking the students’ imagination and helping them see reading as an adventure rather than a task. Two exceptional students from each school will also be rewarded with tokens of appreciation.

Beyond this, the participating schools were encouraged to create a vibrant reading culture through book exchanges, classroom story-sharing, and journaling activities while nurturing their critical thinking .

“Through our reading rogramme, we want to do more than just give books – we want to open doors to imagination and possibility for these students,” said Giam Say Khoon, General Manager (communications and sustainability) of STM Lottery.

Since its inception in 2012, the STM reading programme has positively impacted over 20,300 students in 184 suburban schools in several states, including Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Malacca, Pahang, and Johor.