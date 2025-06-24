RISE Educator Award 2025 for Sabah teacher, special-needs school

TAYLOR’S College and its student engagement arm The Risers have named schoolteacher Stefanus Lucas as this year’s RISE Educator Award recipient. Lucas, from Sabah, was awarded RM5,000 in recognition of “his impactful work in using music as a transformative tool to empower students with special needs”.

With limited resources, Lucas worked with students who are visually- and hearing-impaired. Despite such limitations, he managed to establish a specialised music room and formed a student boy band, giving his students a stage to shine and a medium to express themselves confidently. His long-term vision includes forming Sabah’s first student ensemble that combines traditional and modern instruments, as well as building a dedicated music space tailored for hearing-impaired learners.

“Lucas’s work embodies creativity, empathy and the belief that every child deserves a chance to be heard,” said The Risers.

In addition, RM50,000 was awarded to special-needs school SK Pendidikan Khas (P) Kota Kinabalu, where Lucas is teaching at, to fund a project that brings his educational vision to life. Four other finalists were each awarded RM1,000 in recognition of their contributions. Their schools also received RM10,000 each, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and learning environments to further support meaningful educational outcomes and student development.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the recent RISE Educator Conference 2025, themed “Impactful Teaching, Purposeful Learning”.

Taylor’s College campus director Josephine Tan said over the past five years, the RISE Educator Award has revealed the remarkable resilience and creativity of teachers who quietly transform the meaning of education.

“These educators don’t wait for ideal conditions – they create opportunities with what they have. What drives them isn’t just innovation, but deep purpose and belief in their students. Many even fund their own projects, expecting little recognition in return.

“RISE Educator Award has grown into more than just a reward, it is now a platform that brings educators, communities and changemakers together to celebrate impact, exchange ideas and inspire one another. It reflects our belief that when we invest in educators, we’re investing in the future – and we’re confident they’ll continue to spark even greater change.”

Tan added that the RISE Educator Award is more than a celebration – it is a commitment to uplift and invest in educators who are changing lives.

Star of the RISE Educator Award 2025 Lucas said: “To many, music may seem like a luxury but to my students, it is a lifeline. It’s how they express emotions, connect with others and begin to believe in their own worth. I started with almost nothing, just a belief that music could change lives.

“This award is more than a recognition. It’s a reminder that inclusion is possible and that our students deserve every opportunity to be seen, heard and celebrated. I share this honour with them, because their resilience is what inspires me every day.”

SK Pendidikan Khas (P) Kota Kinabalu’s headmaster Muhammad Hamka Eallie said: “What Cikgu Stefanus has done is nothing short of remarkable. He’s given our students a sense of identity, pride and purpose. He doesn’t see their disabilities, he sees their potential.

“He has transformed the way our school views learning, inclusion and what it means to empower every child. The impact he’s made is deep and lasting, and we are incredibly proud to see his work recognised on a national stage.