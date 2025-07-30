Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire holds despite early tensions

SURIN, THAILAND: A shaky ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia remained largely intact on Tuesday, despite initial reports of violations. Military commanders from both sides held scheduled meetings along the border, even as Thailand accused Cambodian forces of launching attacks in disputed zones.

The truce, brokered during peace talks in Malaysia, took effect at midnight Monday to halt deadly clashes over ancient temples along the 800-kilometre border. Thailand’s military claimed Cambodian troops had fired into its territory in “a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust,“ but later confirmed hostilities had ceased. Cambodia denied the allegations, with defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata stating there had been “no armed clashes against each other in any regions.”

In Ta Miang, a Thai village near the frontier, resident Wanta Putmo expressed cautious relief after enduring days of shelling. “I feel a little relieved, but not completely,“ the 68-year-old farmer told AFP. “Maybe if I don’t hear gunfire and shellings tomorrow, I might finally feel at ease.”

Thailand reported capturing 18 Cambodian soldiers in post-ceasefire skirmishes and later cited fresh clashes involving small arms and grenades. Foreign affairs spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo warned, “In this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation is still fragile.”

Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shook hands during Monday’s talks, attended by US and Chinese delegates. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, visiting Indonesia, downplayed a “minor skirmish,“ saying it was resolved through commander-level discussions.

The conflict has killed at least 43 people and displaced over 300,000 since last week, surpassing casualties from the 2008-2011 border disputes. While some Cambodian evacuees returned home, Thai authorities urged citizens to “await official instructions” before leaving shelters.

Amid the tensions, both nations seek US trade deals to avoid threatened tariffs. US President Donald Trump claimed credit for the ceasefire, stating on Truth Social, “I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations.” - AFP