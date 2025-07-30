Trump opens Scottish golf course amid global diplomacy push

BALMEDIE: US President Donald Trump officially opened his new golf course in Scotland on Tuesday, capping a five-day trip that included high-stakes diplomacy and business dealings. The event, marked by bagpipes and fireworks, saw Trump praising the transformation of the coastal landscape while reaffirming his global agenda.

“We started with a beautiful piece of land, but we made it much more beautiful, and the area has really, really welcomed us,“ Trump said before cutting the ribbon. He later teed off with his son Eric, who oversaw the project, calling the course “the greatest 36 holes anywhere on Earth.”

The opening blurred the lines between Trump’s presidency and private business interests, a recurring theme during his visit. His campaign anthem, “YMCA,“ played as fireworks lit up the sky, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

Beyond golf, Trump engaged in diplomatic talks, including discussions with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on whisky tariffs and Gaza. He also hosted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announcing a contentious trade deal imposing 15% tariffs on EU goods entering the US.

Trump’s ultimatum to Russia over Ukraine dominated headlines. “I really felt it was going to end. But every time I think it’s going to end, he kills people,“ Trump said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m not so interested in talking to him anymore.”

The president also reignited his opposition to wind energy, calling turbines “ugly monsters” and urging the UK to prioritise North Sea oil drilling. “Incentivize the drillers, FAST. A VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people,“ he wrote on Truth Social.

The new course, featuring the world’s largest natural bunker, emphasises environmental sensitivity—a contrast to Trump’s vocal criticism of renewable energy. Visible offshore wind turbines, which he previously tried to block, stood as a reminder of ongoing policy clashes. - AFP