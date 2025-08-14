TAR UMT launches RM1m Silent Fund with alumnus

The foundation will also undertake initiatives to nurture socially responsible student leaders who promote kindness, sustainability and loyalty to TAR UMT.

The contribution will be allocated to three key areas of advancing research in frontier technologies, promoting racial harmony between TAR UMT students together with students from other institutions, through student exchange programmes, cultural activities, sport and many other programmes.

The partnership between TAR UMT and The Silent Foundation will pave the way for a lifetime pledge of RM1 million annually by the founder Teng to TAR UMT in order to support activities involving TAR UMT students.

The Silent Foundation is a registered charity in Singapore and was founded by Teng Ngiek Lian, a TAR UMT alumnus and philanthropist, whose main aim is to support those often forgotten or overlooked by society, the “silent sufferers” who are frequently without a voice.

TUNKU ABDUL RAHMAN UNIVERSITY of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) held the official launch of its “Silent TAR UMT Fund”, made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ceremony between The Silent Foundation and TAR UMT.

The launch ceremony was graced by Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy, Chairman of TAR UMT’s Board of Governors and Alumni Council, Prof Dato’ Indera Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT and Teng, the founder and executive chairman of the newly established foundation for TAR UMT.

Teng, who was born in Terengganu, came from humble beginnings, as his father worked as a wooden clog maker. He completed his studies at TAR UMT, and qualified as a chartered certified accountant as well as chartered secretary.

Eventually after his rise up the corporate ladder, he founded his own asset management business, which today is worth US1.5 billion, establishing him as a corporate leader and philanthropist.

At TAR UMT, during his studies, he had a mentor, the late YS Chong who took Teng under his wing, and guided and mentored him, also helping Teng find a job to fund his studies, and succeed in his ambition to complete his studies.

Teng excelled in his ACCA exams, winning world prizes twice, but till today remembers his roots and has come to give back in terms of supporting the “silent sufferers”, the voiceless, and in a minority wherever they go.

As an alumnus of TAR UMT, Teng founded “The Silent TAR UMT Fund” to provide assistance when needed to those who qualify within the categories set. As Teng explained, there were many silent sufferers in need of help.

“This is why I call my foundation, “The Silent Foundation”.

“Our definition of silent sufferers includes both animals, the environment and human beings as long as they are overlooked and are not getting sufficient assistance from the public at large,” said Teng.

Chan said, “Over the years, Teng built an illustrious career in the world of investment, eventually founding his own firm managing billions in assets. But what stands out most is not his financial success, but his unwavering sense of purpose. He never forgot where he came from. He never forgot TAR College.”