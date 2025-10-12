Malaysian voyager charts new course to inspire others

PETALING JAYA: Fresh from completing his solo circumnavigation of the globe, sailor Fabian Fernandez is charting a new course – this time to inspire others to chase their dreams with the same grit and purpose that carried him across the world’s oceans.

Fernandez plans to set up a company focused on training, motivation and personal development, anchored by what he calls the Dream Network or Dream Academy – a platform to help young people unlock their potential through discipline and clarity.

He also aims to launch new social media channels to share insights, stories and lessons from his 32-month voyage aboard his vessel, Destiny 12, hoping to motivate others to overcome fear and pursue ambitious goals.

“This isn’t just for the youth,” he told theSun via WhatsApp. “It’s also for CEOs and senior managers – people with big goals who may have faced setbacks. We want to help them stay focused and push forward.”

Fernandez said the idea stems from lessons learned during his global journey.

“I’ve always believed in the saying ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’. Life is short, and we must find the courage to overcome whatever stands in our way.”

What began as a five-year plan to explore the world at his own pace evolved into a test of resilience and adaptability as family and financial constraints forced him to shorten the trip.

“Rather than viewing it as a setback, I saw it as a challenge – to stay efficient, focused and adaptable while completing the journey safely and meaningfully. It became a lesson in balancing dreams with real-life responsibilities.”

Among the toughest moments was repairing a torn sail alone mid-ocean – a task that would normally take two people ten minutes, but took him over four exhausting hours on a moving vessel.

“Mentally, it was about staying calm and breaking the problem down step by step. Physically, it demanded every ounce of strength I had. That’s what ocean sailing teaches you – patience, resilience and adaptability.”

The journey also tested him emotionally. He lost a close friend during the voyage, a tragedy that reminded him of the fragility of life and the strength of faith.

“I’ve faced rough seas, equipment failures and near-death situations, but nothing compared with the emotional weight of that loss. Through it all, I truly felt the presence of God. There were moments when I knew I was being protected. That faith gave me the courage to keep going.”

Yet it was the kindness of strangers that left the deepest mark.

“Everywhere I went, people helped without expecting anything in return. It reminded me of the Malaysia I grew up in, in which diversity was celebrated and we saw each other simply as human beings. That same spirit was alive in the global sailing community. I wish that sense of unity would flourish again back home.”

Fernandez’s voyage was fully self-financed. Along the way, he reached remote destinations untouched by any Malaysian before him, including Palmerston – a secluded island in the Cook Islands accessible only by sea.

He also became the first Malaysian sailor to round the Cape of Good Hope from east to west, one of the world’s most treacherous routes.

His 32-month journey concluded last Saturday when he stepped onto the outer pontoon of the Royal Selangor Yacht Club, where he was greeted by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.