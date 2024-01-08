The One Academy announces winners of art competition

BANDAR SUNWAY: Winners of Malaysia’a Top 10 Outstanding Young Artists Awards 2024 (MT10) organized by The One Academy (TOA), won scholarships and cash rewards as its top prizes. The nationwide art competition attracted 4,000 student participants, with over RM885,000 worth of scholarships and cash prizes given out to the top artists.

In its 27th edition, this nationwide art competition reinstated the tradition of collaborating with The Walt Disney Company by incorporating Disney•Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” as the theme for this year.

TOA searched for the most talented artists, aged between 14-18 years since June 2024, having held the competition in 23 locations across 13 states.

The final competition and awards ceremony took place at TOA’s campus, and to-date more than RM20 million in scholarships and cash prizes to deserving outstanding young artists have been handed out.

TOA increased its scholarship prize this year, with the aim to motivate students and inspire them to unleash their artistic side. It also hoped to further develop the country’s creative scene by encouraging the younger generation to realise the increasing demand for creative ideas and application of arts.

The ‘Best of the Best’ Gold Award was won by Alisha Amira Sarly Adle from Negeri Sembilan, taking home RM90,000 worth of The One Academy scholarship and RM3,000 in cash prize.

The Silver Award winner, Lim Jenn Yie from Selangor secured RM70,000 worth of scholarships and RM2,000 as a cash prize.

The Bronze Award went to Dayang Aqila Raisyah Abang Ahmad from Malacca with RM50,000 worth of scholarship and RM1,000 cash prize.

The 7 Young Artists Awards winners were Ng Ruo Xuan (Malacca)), Daniel Ooi Hon Guan (Melaka), Zoe Koh Suyi (Selangor), Choo Yanming (Penang), Lim Jenson (Selangor), Lai Hiew Thong (Kuala Lumpur), and Cheow Rou En (Johor). They each received RM30,000 worth of scholarships and RM500 cash prize for their effort.

In addition, 30 participants also walked away with the Encouragement Prize of RM8,000 scholarship, while another 50 participants received the Jury’s Special Selection Prize of RM5,000 worth of scholarship.

The drawing theme for this year’s competition was ‘Journey of a Teenager’, whereby participants were asked to express a teenager’s road to self-discovery. They can choose from a range of teen-centric topics, such as the expression of identity, a teenager’s wishes, inner musings, aspirations, friendships, and challenges faced by today’s teens.

Participants were allowed to use all traditional mediums such as watercolour, colour pencil, gouache, oil pastel, acrylic paints, pencil sketch, inking and others, except for oil paints, spray paints, and cut-and-paste collage.

The Art Exhibition Exploration also took place on 27 and 28 July at TOA campus to showcase the illustrious work of its talented students and passionate lecturers.

A variety of impressive masterpieces from the diverse creative industry, such as inspiring live digital art drawing, interactive installations, fashion displays, fine arts exhibition, creative seminar and more were featured, promising an informative and fun time for all visitors.

The One Academy is committed to providing the best art education programmes and continues to nurture its students passionately through its “Masters Train Masters” coaching philosophy, which has been practised for over 30 years, by providing diploma and degree courses in Advertising & Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media Design, Film Visual Effects, Interior Architecture & Design, Illustration, Fine Arts, Paris Fashion Design & Pattern Making, Computer Science & Game Design.