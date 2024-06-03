Top international school student gains admission to University of Cambridge

PETALING JAYA: Lim Rui Hao emerged as the top achiever of the 2023 Sunway International School (SIS) cohort for the November 2023 International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examination, with an almost-perfect score of 44 out of 45, securing admission into the prestigious University of Cambridge, UK.

SIS Principal, Richard Cherry expressed immense pride in this milestone and said: “Lim’s admission serves as the best testament to his exceptional dedication as a consistent top performer throughout the years. The priceless view of his parents beaming with pride can be owed to his relentless perseverance.”

Lim played an active role in enhancing the support system of students’ welfare, when he founded and helmed the IBDP Student Association as a platform for students to raise concerns and seek resources within the International Baccalaureate (IB) community.

While serving as its first president, one of Lim’s main objectives was to promote a more effective use of online academic resources. Beyond the boundaries of the classroom, Lim pursued his interest in photography via a website that has currently garnered over 800,000 views and 5,000 downloads. Lim also served as the school’s photographer during school events.

“Being able to reap the fruits of my labour today is purely attributable to the belief that practice makes perfect. Self-studying the syllabus by referencing past papers was a key factor coupled with group study sessions which allowed for exchanging of views among peers,” said Lim when commenting on his success in the academic arena.

Lim also showcased his well-rounded skills at the 2023 Euclid Mathematics Competition organised by University of Waterloo, where he clinched one out of only two distinctions awarded to the Sunway Education Group.

“ Having attained the highest score of 7 across all his subjects in the IBDP examination, the School is excited for our Valedictorian’s new journey – a recognition rightfully earned – and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours, “ added Cherry.