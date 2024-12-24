MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) prepares students for industry, transforming their mindset, while equipping them with the tools for success in the workplace. Arivananthan Kanakasundar, who today works as assistant director in the Digital Industry Development Unit at the Malaysian Ministry of Economy credits MSU with making him into an all-rounder.

When studying at MSU, Arivananthan completed his bachelor in biomedical science (Hons) in 2018 and went on to pursue a masters in food service technology (by research) in 2022. It was during this time that he excelled in his academic studies, making it to the Dean’s List and President’s List while earning an accolade for the Best Research Award in 2016.

He was the recipient of the Chancellor Gold Medal Award at MSU’s 23rd convocation ceremony in 2018.

Beyond his academic studies, Arivananthan actively participated in sports, co-curricular activities, and leadership roles.

An added benefit was when he joined the Personal Enrichment Competency (PEC) programme, where he picked up valuable skills in IT, leadership and communication skills.

“For me, MSU was the right fit. I found my spot there,” he said.

“I felt privileged to join these additional courses,” he explained. “These skills helped me develop into an all-rounder.”

Reflecting on his journey, Arivananthan added, “I come from a biomedical background, yet I’m now handling digital industry development. While it seems unrelated, the additional skills, knowledge and experiences I gained at MSU have enabled me to adapt and succeed.

“MSU equipped me with the tools to succeed and rise to this level of professionalism to be where I am today,” he said.

In his current role, Arivananthan crafts policies for Malaysia’s digital ecosystem, guided by the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (DEB).

“Moving forward, digitalisation is the new norm and graduates must adapt by acquiring relevant skills, and MSU provides the perfect platform for this,” he emphasised.

“The biggest hurdle is the mindset. Many people see digitalisation as beyond their reach, or difficult to attain, but the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. Whether we accept it or not, the future lies in being tech-savvy.”

Arivananthan shared three key pieces of advice with students preparing for the real world.

“First, don’t give up so easily as there will be challenges, but perseverance will help you discover your true potential. Second, keep exploring. Always seek out new opportunities and experiences, no matter your age. Thirdly, enrich yourself with skills, knowledge, and experience. These will set you apart in any field,” he explained.

Reflecting on his journey from biomedical studies to digital policymaking, he concluded, “The skills, knowledge, and experiences I gained enabled me to adapt and succeed.”

His journey exemplifies the value of being an all-rounder and embracing lifelong learning to thrive in an ever-changing world.

