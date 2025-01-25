KOTA KINABALU: The agreement between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Sabah Education Department (JPN) under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is capable of bringing a positive impact on the state’s education sector.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the agreement will not only enhance administrative efficiency but also enable the State Education Department to address educational issues at the local level more effectively.

“Including Sabah’s cultural identity is among the important changes in strengthening interaction.

“I hope that with strong commitment at both the federal and state levels, combined with the strength of the education system, particularly the leadership at the state level, Sabah will be able to elevate the quality of education in the state,“ she said.

She told this to reporters after attending the State Leadership Gathering at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok here today.

Also present were Education Director-General Azman Adnan and Sabah Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

On Nov 14 last year, Fadhlina, in a statement, said that the Education Ministry has agreed to incorporate Sabah’s cultural identity into the national curriculum and education policy, as well as approved the Sabah government’s request for greater flexibility and autonomy in using disaster relief allocations based on actual needs and urgency.