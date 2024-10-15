Ankle injury forces Zii Jia pull out from Denmark Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has withdrawn from the Oct 15-20 Denmark Open in Odense due to an ankle injury.

Team LZJ posted on social media that the 26-year-old sustained the injury during his 15-21, 21-13, 12-21 defeat by Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the quarter-finals of the Arctic Open last week.

The statement added that Zii Jia arrived in Odense on Sunday still hoping to play in the Denmark Open despite the injury.

“Zii Jia took to the courts on Monday, but discomfort around the ankle prevented him from performing at match-level quality. After further consideration, it is with a heavy heart that Zii Jia has decided to withdraw from the tournament,” Team LZJ said.

The world number four was due to face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the opening round of the World Tour Super 750 tournament at Arena Fyn today.

Zii Jia finished as runner-up in last year’s tournament, losing 12-21, 6-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF), in a different statement, announced that Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting would take on Nishimoto following Zii Jia’s withdrawal and that Denmark’s Mads Christophersen had been promoted to the main draw.