AR Rahman urges young composers to embrace their individuality

KUALA LUMPUR: Legendary Indian music composer AR Rahman has urged young and aspiring music composers to stay true to their individuality and use their uniqueness to contribute meaningfully to the music industry and beyond.

The Oscar award winner, who was in town for an exclusive meet-the-fans session ahead of his upcoming concert at National Stadium Bukit Jalil on July 27, also acknowledged the growing awareness of mental health issues and the various ways artistes can make a difference.

“Don’t follow anybody. You can learn from, see, and observe everyone, but you have something very unique inside you because you’ve grown up in a very different way. Your parents are different. Your surroundings are different. Your tastes are different. Your intellect is different. Your friends are different.

“There are so many different ways to stand out and help. So, when you fill the void, you’re successful,” he said during a fan meeting event held at Menara PGRM here last night.

Rahman was responding to a fan’s question on how he sees the evolution of music in the digital age and what advice he would give to young composers striving to make a meaningful impact in today’s music industry.

Rahman encouraged young musicians to avoid conformity and mediocrity.

“Don’t be the sheep. Be the tiger,” he said, advising young composers to engage in endeavors that benefit humanity.

Commenting on his unique and memorable encounters with the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, Rahman shared that they had deep conversations about music and world peace, with Jackson showing genuine admiration for Rahman’s work.

Rahman fondly recalled Jackson introducing him to his children and sharing an emotional connection back in 2009, just a few months before Jackson’s death.

At the event, Rahman, who held his maiden concert in Malaysia in 1996, was presented with a beautifully crafted batik shirt, symbolising Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

A special segment saw organisers, sponsors and partners invited on stage for a confetti-popping celebration, wishing for a successful show ahead. A highlight of the evening was a surprise heart-shaped card prepared by fans, expressing their deep admiration and love for Rahman.

Jointly presented by Thamarai Jewels and SRM International Real Estate LLC and organised by Star Planet, “Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024” will feature Rahman’s iconic hits and beloved songs, enhanced by exceptional visual and audio production.

Tickets for the concert are priced between RM98 and RM1,288, with various ticket categories already sold out. For more information, visit www.starplanet.com.my.