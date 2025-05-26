BMW Group Malaysia, a dominant force in the nation’s premium automotive sector since the 1970s, is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to innovation, craftsmanship and customer experience with a special event titled My BMW World. Running from 13 to 15 June 2025 at The Yard, Sentul Depot, the event marks a milestone in the brand’s enduring journey through the theme Heritage in Motion. For over five decades, BMW Group Malaysia has cultivated a legacy of excellence, solidifying its position as the country’s leading premium carmaker. This stature has been shaped by a consistent focus on engineering expertise, luxury ownership, and sheer driving pleasure – values that continue to guide the brand in an era defined by rapid technological transformation.

The My BMW World showcase is a celebration of both the past and the future. It serves as a reflection of BMW’s evolution in Malaysia, illustrating how historical depth and accumulated experience have played pivotal roles in shaping the nation’s premium motoring ecosystem. As the automotive industry embraces electrification, sustainability, and digital integration, BMW Group Malaysia positions itself as both a custodian of tradition and a pioneer of progress. Visitors to the event will witness the unveiling of BMW Group Malaysia’s latest portfolio of vehicles, which span a broad spectrum of powertrains – from fully electric to plug-in hybrid and traditional internal combustion engines. This diverse offering underscores the brand’s philosophy of Technology Openness, providing customers with the Power of Choice to match varying lifestyle preferences and mobility needs.