$!CADB Prepares for Q4 2024 launch Dongfeng Box EV

CENTRAL AUTO DISTRIBUTORS BHD (CADB), a subsidiary of PEKEMA and the exclusive distributor of Dongfeng Cars in Malaysia, has announced a significant development in the country’s electric vehicle (EV) sector. They have officially appointed 23 authorised dealers in preparation for the launch of the Dongfeng Box EV, which is set for Q4 2024.

Range: 430km on a single charge, making it an ideal choice for urban and light passenger transport.

Cyberjaya and Kota Damansara now host CADB’s Experience Centres, giving customers hands-on access to explore the Dongfeng Box. These centres also serve as key hubs for education and training on EV technology.

The Dongfeng Box recently completed a rigorous R&D phase, including 45,000km of local road tests across Peninsular Malaysia. Tests like the Adaptive Durability Test (DAT), Electric Road Test (ERT), and ADAS Test ensured the vehicle is well-suited for Malaysian roads, leading to improvements in navigation, safety, and comfort systems., collision warning, and an automatic parking system.

Datuk Hj Mohamed Nazari Bin Noordin, President of PEKEMA, expressed enthusiasm about these developments, highlighting the company’s dedication to offering environmentally friendly, high-quality EVs tailored to Malaysian customers’ needs.

The newly appointed 23 first batch dealers will serve as the backbone of CADB’s distribution and service network, provide sales and after-sales services across five main regions in Malaysia.